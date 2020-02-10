Weyland Tech Inc (OTCMKTS:WEYL) CEO Buys $12,500.00 in Stock

Weyland Tech Inc (OTCMKTS:WEYL) CEO Brent Suen acquired 25,000 shares of Weyland Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $12,500.00.

Brent Suen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Brent Suen acquired 900,000 shares of Weyland Tech stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.43 per share, with a total value of $387,000.00.

WEYL stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. Weyland Tech Inc has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43.

Weyland Tech (OTCMKTS:WEYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Weyland Tech had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter.

Weyland Tech Company Profile

Weyland Tech Inc provides e-commerce solutions and services that facilitate business-to-consumer and business-to-business transactions to small-medium-sized businesses and resellers. The company offers CreateApp platform to create a mobile application in Singapore, India, and the United States/Canada; and DIY App builder through a white label platform in European Union, Malaysia, Hong Kong, South China, Indonesia, North America, Thailand, the Philippines, and France.

