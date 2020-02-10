Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Shares of WH opened at $58.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day moving average of $55.66. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $63.66. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In other news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $178,103.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,272,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,709,000 after buying an additional 19,239 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,913,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,987,000 after buying an additional 866,137 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 19,144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,852,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,866,000 after buying an additional 1,843,214 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 680,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,292,000 after buying an additional 61,265 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 444,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,009,000 after buying an additional 15,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

