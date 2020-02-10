Zacks: AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) has been given an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $35.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AAON an industry rank of 63 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

AAON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $54.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average is $49.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 0.92. AAON has a twelve month low of $36.89 and a twelve month high of $54.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AAON by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,114,000 after buying an additional 44,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AAON by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAON by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AAON by 352.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 166,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

