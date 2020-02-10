Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Brokerages forecast that AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. AppFolio reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.28.

In other news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 3,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $365,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 10,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,236,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPF opened at $136.85 on Monday. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $61.82 and a 12 month high of $138.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.78.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

