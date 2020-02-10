Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) to Sell

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LQDT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $8.34.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.12 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liquidity Services will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Liquidity Services by 124.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Liquidity Services by 10.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Liquidity Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

