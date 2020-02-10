Zacks Investment Research Downgrades nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) to Strong Sell

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, February 3rd. CL King assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

NYSE:NVT opened at $26.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.70. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.03 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 10.10%. nVent Electric’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $152,716.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,559.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in nVent Electric by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

