Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) to Hold

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Summit Materials to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital began coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.82.

NYSE:SUM opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 2.15.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian James Harris sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,067.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $69,855.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,783 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,199 shares during the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

