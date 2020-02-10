Zacks Investment Research Lowers Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CENTA. ValuEngine upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of CENTA opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.07. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.15.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $482.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.28 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 778.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 913.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

