Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) to Strong-Buy

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.12% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NRIM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

NASDAQ NRIM opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $246.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93. Northrim BanCorp has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $42.28.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 410,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 14,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 99,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

