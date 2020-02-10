Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) to “Buy”

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SHARP CORPORATION is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic telecommunication devices, electronic machines and components. The Company operates in two business divisions. The Electronics Equipment division offers audio and video/communication products, including liquid crystal color televisions, projectors, digital versatile disc players and recorders, compact disc players and various telephones; electric appliances, as well as information equipment, such as personal computers, digital dictionaries, calculators, liquid crystal color monitors, information displays and copy machines. It also offers software. The Electronic Component division provides large-scale integrated circuits, liquid crystal display modules and other electronic components, such as batteries and parts for satellite broadcasting, among others. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Sharp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Sharp stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. Sharp has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and distributes electronic communication equipment, electronic equipment, electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices, and Advance Display Systems.

