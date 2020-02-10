Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY) to “Buy”

Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Teijin Limited is involved in the manufacture, processing and sale of chemical products. Advanced Fibers & Composites segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of aramid fiber (such as yarn, cotton, woven or knitted fabric), carbon fiber products and polyester fiber (industrial materials). Electric Materials & Chemical Products segment involves in the manufacture and sale of films, resins and resin products. Healthcare segment involves in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and home medical care equipment, as well as the clinical development of new drugs. Products Converting segment involves in the planning, processing and sale of textile products. Others segment involves in the operation, development and maintenance of information systems, as well as the provision of printing services. “

Get Teijin Adr Rep alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Teijin Adr Rep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TINLY opened at $19.53 on Friday. Teijin Adr Rep has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.18.

About Teijin Adr Rep

Teijin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in advanced fibers, plastics and films, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Materials Business Field and Healthcare Business Field. The company offers para-aramid, meta-aramid, polyester, polyethylene naphthalate (PEN), and flame-resistant fibers; artificial leather; carbon fibers and intermediate materials; LIB separators; and carbon fiber reinforced composites.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teijin Adr Rep (TINLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teijin Adr Rep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teijin Adr Rep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.