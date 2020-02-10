Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) to Hold

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. The company’s product candidate pipeline consists of vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist being evaluated in an international pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of overactive bladder. hMaxi-K, is a novel gene therapy being developed for patients with overactive bladder who have failed oral pharmacological therapy. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Floor London, United Kingdom. “

Get Urovant Sciences alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Urovant Sciences from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

Urovant Sciences stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a market cap of $361.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.01. Urovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Urovant Sciences by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urovant Sciences (UROV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.