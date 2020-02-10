Zacks: Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.70 (Sell) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation. Studio City International’s rating score has improved by 14% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $18.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.37 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Studio City International an industry rank of 213 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

MSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.60 to $16.10 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Studio City International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Studio City International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) by 79.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,543 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Studio City International worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC opened at $19.14 on Monday. Studio City International has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.75 and a beta of -1.02.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

