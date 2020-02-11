10x Genomics (TXG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect 10x Genomics to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE TXG opened at $88.37 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $108.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.07.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXG shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.