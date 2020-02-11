19,600 Shares in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2,366.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 35,357 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 491.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 64,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIGL opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $385.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.32. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

