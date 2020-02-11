20,364 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Purchased by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,364 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 5.9% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $231,806,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,708,324,000 after purchasing an additional 539,880 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after purchasing an additional 464,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 29,257.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,356 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $129,456,000 after purchasing an additional 438,856 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $287.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.32 and a 200-day moving average of $259.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $302.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

