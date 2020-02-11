2,893 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Acquired by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $576,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $107.74 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $95.63 and a 52-week high of $108.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.92.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

