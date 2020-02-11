425 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 60,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $207.40 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $162.34 and a 52-week high of $207.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.