6,406 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Acquired by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379,772 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,645 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,600,000 after purchasing an additional 125,624 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,258,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,629,000 after purchasing an additional 52,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,144,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,588,000 after purchasing an additional 180,627 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $94.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.13. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $82.45 and a 1 year high of $94.83.

