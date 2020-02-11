700 Shares in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Purchased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total value of $1,402,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,253,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,241,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens set a $386.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.50.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $391.78 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $299.28 and a 1 year high of $393.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $371.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.67.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

