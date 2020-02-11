7,840 Shares in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1,847.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $117,640.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $308,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $80.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $81.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

