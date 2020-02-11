822 Shares in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Bought by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in AbbVie by 2,230.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,165,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,219,000 after buying an additional 1,115,068 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in AbbVie by 773.2% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,139,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,207,000 after buying an additional 1,008,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 66.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,290,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,065,000 after acquiring an additional 913,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Citigroup upped their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.51.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $94.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $95.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

