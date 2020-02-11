Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adtalem reported better-than-expected results in second-quarter fiscal 2020. The top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.6% and 5.6%, respectively. Revenues grew 4.8% and earnings remained flat year over year. Growth of the RN to BSN program was nullified by higher investments in marketing and student recruitment to boost enrollments and revenues. However, shares of Adtalem have sharply declined in the past year. Adjusted operating income from continuing operations declined 9.4% year over year. Although its cost-saving initiatives, transformation strategy and continued focus on stackable programs should drive growth, we wait for better visibility. Bottom-line estimates for fiscal 2020 have been stable over the past 60 days, limiting the stock’s upside potential.”

ATGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on Adtalem Global Education and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.25.

NYSE ATGE opened at $32.56 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $51.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.73 per share, with a total value of $1,079,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 223.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

