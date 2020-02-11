Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AAP opened at $130.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.70. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $129.94 and a 52 week high of $182.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts to in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

