AEGON (AEG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. AEGON has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $5.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AEGON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

