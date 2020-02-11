Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Position Lessened by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A stock opened at $84.43 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $677,352.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 142,017 shares in the company, valued at $12,000,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,685 shares of company stock worth $7,470,816.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.