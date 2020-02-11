Airbus (EADSY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $115.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42. Airbus has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $38.45.

Get Airbus alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EADSY shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.