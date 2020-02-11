American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,507 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP stock opened at $132.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $107.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.37. American Express has a 1-year low of $104.81 and a 1-year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,639 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,661 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.04.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.