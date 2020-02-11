Analysts Anticipate Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) to announce sales of $57.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.00 million. Puma Biotechnology reported sales of $71.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year sales of $266.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $265.33 million to $268.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $245.19 million, with estimates ranging from $217.18 million to $267.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. Puma Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $498.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

