ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Position Decreased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,761,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 73.4% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 5,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 119,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,431,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 17.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $286.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.99 and a 1 year high of $293.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.28, for a total transaction of $232,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,337 shares of company stock valued at $6,192,032. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANSS. Citigroup cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark raised their target price on ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

