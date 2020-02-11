Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,587 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,026 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $22,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,600,194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,550,000 after buying an additional 35,644 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,279,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $261,221,000 after acquiring an additional 594,365 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,844,446 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $191,838,000 after acquiring an additional 213,638 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,370,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $118,301,000 after acquiring an additional 216,052 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,071,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,378,000 after purchasing an additional 823,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

AMAT opened at $62.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.91. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

