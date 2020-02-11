BANCO DO BRASIL/S (BDORY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of BDORY stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $15.01.

Separately, ValuEngine cut BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

