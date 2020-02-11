Barclays Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $313.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $286.95.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $236.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.65 and its 200 day moving average is $238.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $201.50 and a 52-week high of $278.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $225,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,936,110 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,160,000 after purchasing an additional 615,478 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.7% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,407,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,684,000 after purchasing an additional 485,318 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2,472.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,115,000 after purchasing an additional 247,435 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,744,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 17.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 410,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,569,000 after purchasing an additional 61,842 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

