Barclays Reaffirms Hold Rating for Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $18.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OLN. SunTrust Banks lowered Olin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Olin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Olin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Olin in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Olin from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.46.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.09 and a beta of 1.64. Olin has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $27.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Olin will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In other news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $151,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

