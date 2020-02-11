BBVA Banco Frances (BBAR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BBVA Banco Frances stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. BBVA Banco Frances has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Get BBVA Banco Frances alerts:

BBAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BBVA Banco Frances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

About BBVA Banco Frances

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for BBVA Banco Frances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBVA Banco Frances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.