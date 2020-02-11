Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Hits New 52-Week High at $148.40

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €148.40 ($172.56) and last traded at €146.50 ($170.35), with a volume of 10653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €145.90 ($169.65).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BC8 shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Independent Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €102.00 ($118.60).

Get Bechtle alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion and a PE ratio of 38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €132.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €108.85.

Bechtle Company Profile (ETR:BC8)

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.