Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cfra downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.38.

NYSE:BDX opened at $252.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $221.47 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.74.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,093.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ribo Alberto Mas sold 11,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total transaction of $3,196,388.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,475,937.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,039 shares of company stock worth $36,258,315 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

