Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $375.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an underperform rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Vertical Group cut shares of Boeing from a neutral rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $352.28.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $344.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $189.64 billion, a PE ratio of 64.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.35. Boeing has a 1 year low of $302.72 and a 1 year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boeing will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,005,192,000 after acquiring an additional 222,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,568,424,000 after acquiring an additional 181,667 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $791,065,000 after acquiring an additional 39,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

