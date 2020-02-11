Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.71) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $102.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BPMC shares. ValuEngine raised Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from to in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James raised Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.77.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $31,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $622,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,198.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,499 shares of company stock worth $1,878,808 in the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

