Bombardier (BBD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Bombardier to post earnings of C($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Bombardier has a 1-year low of C$7.83 and a 1-year high of C$13.18.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBD. Desjardins cut Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 19th.

