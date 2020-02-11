Boston Financial Mangement LLC Boosts Stock Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,218,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820,369 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 75.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 25.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 9,148.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 20,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 20,309 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $30,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,870.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $153,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,951.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,032 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight Capital began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.42.

NYSE:NEM opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.97.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

