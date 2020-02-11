Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys 660 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,185,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,796,000 after acquiring an additional 849,501 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,383,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,990,000 after purchasing an additional 687,094 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,416,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,410,000 after purchasing an additional 494,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,598,000 after purchasing an additional 449,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,922,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,296,000 after purchasing an additional 344,148 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock opened at $96.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $82.82 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.49.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.