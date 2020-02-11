Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $47.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $202.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

