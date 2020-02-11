Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $574,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,670,000 after acquiring an additional 898,845 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,499,000 after acquiring an additional 628,267 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,306,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,584,000 after acquiring an additional 178,464 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,120,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,610,000 after acquiring an additional 23,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,518,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,420,000 after acquiring an additional 36,789 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,208,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,210,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,247,974,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,609,483 shares of company stock worth $206,714,535. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $145.51 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.32. The company has a market capitalization of $140.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 188.01% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.72%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.