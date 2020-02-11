Boston Financial Mangement LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,737,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $207.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.88. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $162.34 and a one year high of $207.44.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

