Boston Financial Mangement LLC Increases Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Provident Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,822,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,920,000 after buying an additional 113,496 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,632,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,768,000 after acquiring an additional 38,426 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,063,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 786,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,281,000 after purchasing an additional 50,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 545,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,490,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.18.

NYSE:PNC opened at $153.86 on Tuesday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $118.70 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.64. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In related news, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $3,044,000.00. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $5,159,747 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

