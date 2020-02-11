Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 636 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon by 312.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.57.

NYSE RTN opened at $230.57 on Tuesday. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $169.64 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.07 and a 200-day moving average of $206.79. The firm has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.