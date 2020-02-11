Boston Financial Mangement LLC Trims Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 265,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Fiserv by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 194,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,499,000 after purchasing an additional 48,534 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,038,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,131,000 after purchasing an additional 32,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $123.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.49. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $81.62 and a one year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FISV. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

