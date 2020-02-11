Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11,524.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,127 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,218,000 after purchasing an additional 990,819 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $85,367,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 30.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,145,000 after purchasing an additional 327,631 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.93.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $109.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $205.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.92%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

