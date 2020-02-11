Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

BSIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.21.

Shares of Brightsphere Investment Group stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. Brightsphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $856.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 1,914.29%. The firm had revenue of $207.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In other news, CEO Guang Yang acquired 50,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,510.07. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,510.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

